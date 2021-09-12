December 06, 2021

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go into the 2021 Formula 1 title decider in Abu Dhabi level on points after the former's victory in an ill-tempered Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Red Bull: Masi's grid swap offer like something from the "souk". Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

. Last race of the season gonna be a tea party, eh?

