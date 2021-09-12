10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go into the 2021 Formula 1 title decider in Abu Dhabi level on points after the former's victory in an ill-tempered Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Red Bull: Masi's grid swap offer like something from the "souk". Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"
. Last race of the season gonna be a tea party, eh?
posted by billsaysthis to auto racing at 01:14 PM - 1 comment
I am a new-ish F1 fan and Sunday's race did not sit well with me. I enjoy the on-trace racing battles and the tire/pit strategy, both of which seemed missing from this race, or at least on the back burner. I hope the last race is better. I do not have a dog in the fight. My preference, right now, would be someone other than Hamilton or Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
posted by prof at 04:28 PM on December 06, 2021