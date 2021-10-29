October 26, 2021

Blackhawks’ Stan Bowman resigns in overhaul over sexual assault cover-up: Stan Bowman’s 12-year reign as the Blackhawks’ general manager and hockey operations president is over. Bowman and right-hand man Al MacIsaac, formerly the two most powerful people in the 'Hawks’ hockey operations, were forced out Tuesday. Their departures headline an organizational overhaul enacted after releasing the results of an investigation into the handling of allegations that former video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted two players shortly before the 2010 Stanley Cup championship.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 04:04 PM - 6 comments