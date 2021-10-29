October 26, 2021

Blackhawks’ Stan Bowman resigns in overhaul over sexual assault cover-up: Stan Bowman’s 12-year reign as the Blackhawks’ general manager and hockey operations president is over. Bowman and right-hand man Al MacIsaac, formerly the two most powerful people in the 'Hawks’ hockey operations, were forced out Tuesday. Their departures headline an organizational overhaul enacted after releasing the results of an investigation into the handling of allegations that former video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted two players shortly before the 2010 Stanley Cup championship.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 04:04 PM - 6 comments
Kyle Beach: John Doe a 20 minute interview on TSN today
tahoemoji, and fuck the 'leadership group of players' on that club as well.
posted by tommybiden at 07:18 PM on October 27, 2021
With you both. Unfortunately we live in a society where the wealthy and powerful are above the law. Kyle is just another of many who are simply pawns and considered insignificant.
I'm glad this story came out and some people were held accountable but let's not fool ourselves as this is not an isolated incident in sports or otherwise. Jim Jordan, Madoff, Weinstein, Epstein, Trump .. it's an endless list of people who use their position to prey on others and get away with it because of their perceived position in society.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:00 PM on October 27, 2021
I don't think anyone around here is fooled by this one reveal, but it is one step closer to preventing more of this happening. The more brave souls that we have coming forward, like Kyle Beach and all of those gymnasts that spoke out against Larry Nassar, the more predators that get caught. Hopefully Kyle will have inspired other victims of sexual assault to come forward with their stories. And more and more, to the point where programs actually start taking this seriously and put in processes to prevent this from happening again. We have to brute force these programs into taking the young athletes' accusation seriously, money and prestige be damned.
posted by NoMich at 07:30 AM on October 28, 2021
tommy, thanks for linking to that interview. Poor Kyle. If you watch it, and you most certainly should, have a fresh box of tissues handy, you're going to need them.
posted by NoMich at 02:00 PM on October 28, 2021
And Quenneville is out at Florida
posted by NoMich at 10:49 PM on October 28, 2021
This whole story stinks. Aldrich is a serial predator who should have been dealt with at the first report of wrongdoing. Can you imagine being a kid on his first stint in the NHL and being threatened with a baseball bat to perform oral sex on a man? Can you imagine reporting that abuse to management and having them not only do nothing, but actually cover up for the predator? Then he's allowed to move on and continue his pattern of sexual assault?
Pardon my French, but Fuck Bowman, Fuck Wertz, Fuck Quenville, and Fuck anyone who had anything to do with protecting that asshole.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:27 PM on October 27, 2021