Qualifier Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open: Emma Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open over Leylah Fernandez, becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam in 44 years and the first qualifer to even reach a slam final. Radecanu, 18, never lost a set in the entire tournament.
I can't think of anything in the Open era (1968-) to compare to this. She didn't win it on a fluke, either. She was completely dominant.
My sister flew to New York City to see early rounds (and was part of the crowd caught in the hurricane). I've never watched the US Open as much as I have Wimbledon, but this was a great time. There's nothing better than a close match that reaches the final set before a fired-up Open crowd. Leylah Fernandez had several of them in a row.
posted by rcade at 10:17 PM on September 11, 2021
That is a hell of a run. Has anything like that ever happened in tennis before? Maybe in the early days? How about since 1960?
posted by NoMich at 09:10 PM on September 11, 2021