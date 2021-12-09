September 11, 2021

Qualifier Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open: Emma Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open over Leylah Fernandez, becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam in 44 years and the first qualifer to even reach a slam final. Radecanu, 18, never lost a set in the entire tournament.

posted by rcade to tennis at 06:22 PM - 2 comments