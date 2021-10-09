September 09, 2021

Charlie Davies Remembers the Night That Ended His USMNT Career: In the pregame of US-Honduras, Charlie Davies offered a personal perspective on Weston McKennie's USMNT suspension, remembering the 2009 incident that ended his international career and nearly his life. Watch the video. "I never had the opportunity to put on the shirt again, and I would’ve killed for it," Davies said.

