NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: NoMich: The SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem has been won by NoMich with 129 points. I was the runner-up with 121 and Cixelsyd takes the Coveted Costanza. Nobody picked the Bucks to win the Finals, so it was a war of attrition.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:25 PM - 3 comments
Hooray for me!
posted by NoMich at 08:56 AM on August 03, 2021
Yay NoMich!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:30 AM on August 03, 2021
Top scorer: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 35.2 PPG
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.2 PPG
First game winner: Suns (NoMich, rcade, cixelsyd)
Top scoring team: Bucks, 123 (game 5)
Series MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top technical fouler: Bobby Portis, 2
Three-point shooter: Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder, 16
Tiebreaker: 105 (NoMich was 1 off)
We're not a group that believes in hedging our bets. We all went big for the Suns and CP.
posted by rcade at 12:30 PM on August 02, 2021