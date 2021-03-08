August 02, 2021

NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: NoMich: The SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem has been won by NoMich with 129 points. I was the runner-up with 121 and Cixelsyd takes the Coveted Costanza. Nobody picked the Bucks to win the Finals, so it was a war of attrition.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:25 PM - 3 comments