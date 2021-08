'Can We Have Two Golds?': afidelf on Twitter: "Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: 'Can we have two golds?' One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it."

posted by rcade to olympics at 04:31 PM - 1 comment