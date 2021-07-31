Reports: Lakers agree to Russell Westbrook trade: The Los Angeles Lakers are wasting no time making changes after a disappointing first-round cameo in the 2021 playoffs.
posted by BornIcon to basketball at 11:29 AM - 1 comment
This seems like an odd move to me. Westbrook doesn't help the Lakers get better at three-point shooting and he needs the ball a lot to make good things happen. It's hard to see it as a former MVP-quality improvement to the team when he and LeBron are sharing the court.
posted by rcade at 05:48 PM on July 30, 2021
