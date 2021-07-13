BillSaysThis limps over Euro2020 finish line with the win: Yay for me :)
posted by billsaysthis to fantasy at 11:47 AM - 4 comments
jeez, another ding dang ol' double post
posted by NoMich at 05:34 PM on July 12, 2021
I thought that my name would've ensured victory for me
In some cases, your name alone might have done the trick.
But take heart and remember that Nay Malone is far better than Post Malone. Always and forever.
posted by beaverboard at 09:00 PM on July 12, 2021
I love Nay Malone. She's got a real John Cage vibe about her.
posted by NoMich at 09:20 PM on July 12, 2021
Congrats!
I thought that my name would've ensured victory for me, but alas...
posted by NoMich at 05:34 PM on July 12, 2021