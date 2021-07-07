NBA Playoff Pickem, Finals Edition: The NBA Finals begins tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. Eastern. Pick the series winner and number of games along with seven props and a tiebreaker. But with the lead NoMich has, it may all be over but the crying.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:02 PM - 5 comments
I blew a giant lead during the regular season pick 'em. Never rule me out for losing.
posted by NoMich at 01:45 PM on July 06, 2021
My picks:
Suns in 6
Top point scorer: Lillard
Top rebounder: Ayton
Top scoring team: Suns
Game 1 winner: Suns
Series MVP: Chris Paul
Top technical fouler: JAe Crowder
Three-point shooter: Lillard
Winning team points last game: 112
posted by cixelsyd at 02:16 PM on July 06, 2021
My picks:
Suns in 7
Top point scorer: D. Booker (PHX)
Top rebounder: D. Ayton (PHX)
Top scoring team: Suns
Game 1 winner: Suns
Series MVP: C. Paul (PHX)
Top technical fouler: PJ Tucker (MIL)
Three-point shooter: D. Booker (PHX)
Winning team points last game: 106
posted by NoMich at 07:14 PM on July 06, 2021
Sorry I didn't check my email until after game time. My bad.
posted by jjzucal at 11:09 PM on July 06, 2021
Damian Lillard is the best player on the court .. even when he isn't on the court.
Ouch. Tells you how closely I follow the NBA.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:49 AM on July 07, 2021
My picks:
Suns in 6
Top point scorer: Chris Paul
Top rebounder: Deandre Ayton
Top scoring team: Bucks
Game 1 winner: Suns
Series MVP: Chris Paul
Top technical fouler: P.J. Tucker
Three-point shooter: Khris Middleton
Winning team points last game: 123
I'm digging the lack of predictable teams and stars but I wish Giannis was fully healthy. Won't be the same if he misses significant time after game 1.
posted by rcade at 01:00 PM on July 06, 2021