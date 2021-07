Cadenhead Tied for Lead in Euro 2020 Soccer Pickem: With 210 points, Chad Cadenhead is tied with Billsaysthis for the lead in the Euro 2020 Soccer Pickem. The first picks for the quarterfinals lock at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday when Italy/Spain kicks off.

