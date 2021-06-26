UEFA Drops Away Goals as Knockout Tiebreaker: After 56 years, UEFA club competitions will stop using away goals as the tiebreaker when teams are level on aggregate after the home and away matches. There will now be extra time and penalties.
The big clubs are loaded with talent they wouldn't even be playing without the heavy schedule.
Perhaps I'm biased because my club doesn't even have enough players for one squad, much less two.
posted by rcade at 02:59 PM on June 24, 2021
This does away with home teams playing overly defensively in the first leg creating more exciting matches. I much prefer extra time to settle it.
posted by Ricardo at 01:17 AM on June 25, 2021
I much prefer a decision based on one team scoring more than the other versus an arbitrary road goals tiebreaker. And if it loosens up the first legs as Ricardo suggests, that, too, would be a win.
posted by bender at 08:08 AM on June 25, 2021
Away goals>Penalties.
That is all.
posted by owlhouse at 10:09 PM on June 25, 2021
Away goals>Penalties
While that might be true, it isn't a case of one or the other. Getting rid of away goals gives the teams thirty minutes to try to decide it on the field.
extra time > away goals > penalties
With that, you either take the middle position or you take the two outer options being possibilities. I wonder what the percentage of games are that get decided in the extra time as opposed to having to go to penalties.
posted by Ricardo at 10:29 AM on June 26, 2021
Sorry, bad choice. There are too many games already, this will just add to the minutes put on players.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:07 AM on June 24, 2021