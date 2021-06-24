Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem Round 3: The unlikely foursome of the Hawks, Bucks, Suns and Clippers are the last teams standing in the NBA Finals. The Clippers and Suns tip off game 2 of their series tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Pick the series winners, the games, and four prop bets. In our contest, NoMich leads with 99.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:43 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Clippers in 7
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Lillard
Top rebounder: giannis antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Clippers
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by cixelsyd at 01:08 PM on June 22, 2021
My picks:
Suns in 7
Bucks in 7
Top point scorer: D. Booker (PHX)
Top rebounder: G. Antetokounmpo (MIL)
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Suns
My picks:
Clippers in 6
Bucks in 5
Top point scorer: Booker
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Clippers
Team scoring 130: Clippers
posted by jjzucal at 04:21 PM on June 22, 2021
Current Standings
Last round
Bucks in 7
Suns in 4
Hawks in 7
Clippers in 6
Scorers: Kevin Durant (35.4 ppg), Donovan Mitchell (34.8 ppg)
Rebounders: Nikola Jokic (13.3 rpg), Giannis Antentolounmpo (12.9 ppg)
Scoring team: Suns (121.5 ppg)
Team scoring 130: Clippers (132 game 3, 131 game 5)
My picks:
Suns in 6
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Giannis Antentokounmpo
Top rebounder: Giannis Antentokounmpo
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Clippers
Every round I think the Clippers are going to disappoint and they survive. That bodes poorly for the Suns.
posted by rcade at 12:44 PM on June 22, 2021