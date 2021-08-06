June 07, 2021

NHL Playoff Pickem Round 1 Leader: Cixelsyd: The first-round leader in the NHL Playoff Pickem is Cixelsyd with 75 points, followed by Jjzucal with 72 and Tahoemoj with 70. Cixelsyd got three of the four props correct and seven of eight serieseseses, missing only on the Maple Leafs.

