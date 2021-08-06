NHL Playoff Pickem Round 1 Leader: Cixelsyd: The first-round leader in the NHL Playoff Pickem is Cixelsyd with 75 points, followed by Jjzucal with 72 and Tahoemoj with 70. Cixelsyd got three of the four props correct and seven of eight serieseseses, missing only on the Maple Leafs.
Top goal scorers: Nathan MacKinnon with 6 goals (Jjzucal); William Nylander and Sebastian Aho with 5 goals
Top goalie SV%: Connor Hellebuyck, .950 (Cixelsyd)
Teams that scored 6 goals: Panthers, Lightning (Cixelsyd, Jagsnumberone), Golden Knights (Bender), Avalanche (Tahoemoj, Tommybiden, Ic23b)
Teams with a shutout: Jets, Maple Leafs, Lightning, Hurricanes (Jjzucal, Rcade), Wild (Tahoemoj, Jagsnumberone, NoMich, Tommybiden), Golden Knights (Cixelsyd)
posted by rcade at 04:15 PM on June 07, 2021