Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: With all eight teams decided after the Mavericks lost game 7 to the Clippers Sunday, the NBA Playoff Pickem is taking picks for round 2 starting with the Bucks and Nets playing tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Make your selections and send a good thought to the Dallas execs who have an MVP talent surrounded by a playoff also-ran, no first-round picks to trade until 2027 and limited dollars to spend.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:26 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Nets in 6
Nuggets in 7
76ers in 7
Jazz in 6
Top point scorer: Durant
Top rebounder: Embiid
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
posted by cixelsyd at 01:09 PM on June 07, 2021
My picks:
Nets in 5
Suns in 5
76ers in 6
Jazz in 7
Top point scorer: K. Leonard (LAC)
Top rebounder: R. Gobert (UTA)
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
posted by NoMich at 02:24 PM on June 07, 2021
My picks:
Jazz in 6
Top point scorer: Mitchell
Top rebounder: Embiid
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
posted by jjzucal at 12:21 PM on June 08, 2021
Current Standings
Top scorers: Luka Doncic, 35.7 PPG (Howard_T); Damian Lillard, 34.3 PPG (Cixelsyd, NoMich, Jjzucal); Nikola Jokic, 33.0 PPG
Top rebounders: Giannis Antentokuonmpo, 15.0 RPG (Howard_T); Clint Capela, 13.4 RPG (NoMich); Rudy Gobert, 13.0 RPG (Rcade)
Top scoring team: 76ers, 124.0 PPG
Teams that scored 130: Bucks, 132 in game 2 (Howard_T); 76ers, 132 in game 3; Trail Blazers, 140 in game 5; Nuggets, 147 in game 5; Jazz, 141 in game 2
My picks:
Nets in 7
Suns in 7
76ers in 5
Clippers in 6
Top point scorer: Joel Embiid
Top rebounder: Tobias Harris
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
posted by rcade at 12:57 PM on June 07, 2021