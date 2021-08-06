June 07, 2021

Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: With all eight teams decided after the Mavericks lost game 7 to the Clippers Sunday, the NBA Playoff Pickem is taking picks for round 2 starting with the Bucks and Nets playing tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Make your selections and send a good thought to the Dallas execs who have an MVP talent surrounded by a playoff also-ran, no first-round picks to trade until 2027 and limited dollars to spend.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:26 PM - 4 comments