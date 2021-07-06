June 06, 2021

Leader Jon Rahm Forced Out of Memorial by Positive Covid Test: Right after he completed the third round six strokes ahead of everybody else on Saturday, Memorial leader Jon Rahm was told he had tested positive for Covid and would not be allowed to play the final round. The circumstances suggest Rahm had not been vaccinated, because under PGA rules, a player must be tested regularly after a close contact to someone with the virus unless they are fully vaccinated. CBS Sports was wrapping up the broadcast and had no idea what was going on with Rahm.

posted by rcade to golf at 02:19 PM - 0 comments