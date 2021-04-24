April 22, 2021

Olympics Will Punish Athletes Who Protest: The International Olympic Committee plans to punish athletes who protest at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, claiming that 70 percent of the athletes agree with them. "We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world," the committee announced. Because there's no better way to demonstrate harmony than to ban disharmony.

posted by rcade to olympics at 08:51 AM - 1 comment