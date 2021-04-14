April 14, 2021

Cleveland Infielder Yu Chang Calls Out Online Bigots: After receiving racist abuse in response to an error he made playing his new position at first base, Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang shared some of the disgusting messages to condemn anti-Asian hate. He got so much support, online and from the team, that he responded, "Thank you. NOW LET’S PLAY BALL!"

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:54 AM - 1 comment