Joe Musgrove Throws First Padres No Hitter: After 8,206 games, the San Diego Padres finally have a no hitter. Joe Musgrove, a local whose family are longtime season ticket holders, got the no-no in just his second start for the team. The only baserunner allowed was hit by a pitch. I won't mention the opponent.

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:11 AM - 1 comment