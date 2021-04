Topps Going Public Again: Fourteen years after it became private under former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, the iconic baseball card company Topps is going public by merging with a special purpose acqusition company (also known as a SPAC, a concept I only understand because I read Matt Levine). Interest in baseball cards and Topps has heated up because of non-fungible tokens (NFT), a new way of creating unique collectibles that requires the blockchain and an obscene expenditure of electricity.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:49 AM