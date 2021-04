March 30, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 15: Orlando Traded Everybody Edition: There's a five-game slate to pick this week, with doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday and an ABC game on Saturday. In our contest, NoMich leads by a narrower 39 points over jjzucal while Goyoucolts wins the week with 62. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:46 PM - 7 comments