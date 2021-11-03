March 10, 2021

I Was In Net For...: CBC has put together a collection of short videos that interview goaltenders that were in net for famous hockey goals. The night Gretzky scored his 50th goal in 39th game? The "Michigan" goal? Marek Malik's legendary shootout goal? Find out what the goalies thought about those goals as they replay the historic goals.

