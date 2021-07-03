March 07, 2021

New League Takes on NCAA, Offers $100K Salaries to Prep Stars: Overtime Elite, a new basketball league backed by a sports media company that films a lot of high school stars, plans to offer $100,000 salaries to around 30 of the top players, who will lose their high school and NCAA eligibility and play together. Players will also be given $100,000 scholarships if they decide later to attend college. This is just one challenge among several to the NCAA's grip on making big bucks on unpaid athletes.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:37 AM - 0 comments