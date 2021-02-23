February 23, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 10: Dr J Takes the Shot Edition: There are 11 TV games in the NBA this week, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Celtics/Mavericks and Blazers/Nuggets. ESPN flexed out of Thursday's Raptors/Heat game to show Warriors/Pacers instead. In our contest, NoMich leads by 85 over Goyoucolts, who wins the week with 68. Make your picks and be like Dr. J.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:47 AM - 4 comments