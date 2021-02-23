NBA Pickem Week 10: Dr J Takes the Shot Edition: There are 11 TV games in the NBA this week, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Celtics/Mavericks and Blazers/Nuggets. ESPN flexed out of Thursday's Raptors/Heat game to show Warriors/Pacers instead. In our contest, NoMich leads by 85 over Goyoucolts, who wins the week with 68. Make your picks and be like Dr. J.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:47 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 4
Trail Blazers by 6
Warriors by 8
Jazz by 6 (slam dunk)
76ers by 4
Bucks by 6
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 6
Nets by 6
Clippers by 6
Lakers by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 09:57 AM on February 23, 2021
My picks:
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 2
Pacers by 5 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 10 (slam dunk)
76ers by 14 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9 (slam dunk)
Nets by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Either we make a huge jump in the standings ... or relegation comes early. I sense there will be no middle ground.
posted by jjzucal at 10:24 AM on February 23, 2021
My picks:
Mavericks by 7 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 5 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 4
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3
Bucks by 5
Celtics by 6
Trail Blazers by 2
Nets by 7
Clippers by 8
Lakers by 5
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:13 PM on February 23, 2021
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:48 AM on February 23, 2021