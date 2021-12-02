The story behind Barcelona's disastrous rejection of Luis Suárez: Hands up everyone who saw this going well.
posted by yerfatma to soccer at 11:17 AM - 2 comments
So f'ing wrong and stupid!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:24 AM on February 12, 2021
Does he know how to play American football?
Asking for a friend in Tampa Bay.
posted by beaverboard at 01:42 PM on February 12, 2021
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2021 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
So f'ing wrong and stupid!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:24 AM on February 12, 2021