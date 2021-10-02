February 10, 2021

Pittsburgh hires Ron Hextall to be their new G.M. Brian Burke as President of Hockey Operations: Less than 2 weeks after Jim Rutherford surprisingly resigned, the Penguins dramatically reshaped their front office with a pair of hires. Ron Hextall, a fiery former goalie and a member of the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame, fills the vacant G.M. spot. Brian Burke was hired in a newly created position as president of hockey operations.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 11:18 AM - 2 comments