February 09, 2021

Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing national anthem before home games at owner Mark Cuban's direction: Cuban, who declined further comment, made the decision after consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Mavericks did not announce the change in policy, but the national anthem has not been played before any of their 13 preseason and regular-season games at the American Airlines Center this season.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 10:49 PM - 2 comments