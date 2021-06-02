The N.F.L. Had Over 700 Coronavirus Positives. The Seahawks Had None.: How did they do it? Corona virus can't melt steel beams.
posted by yerfatma to football at 10:52 AM - 1 comment
Wow, that was some impressive crisis management as well as amazing cooperation between players, staff, and all their families.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:34 AM on February 05, 2021
