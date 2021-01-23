January 22, 2021

NBCSN is Shutting Down by End of 2021: NBCUniversal is winding down the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) by the end of the year, moving its sports such as the Premier League and NASCAR to USA Network and Peacock. The network also has NHL but that deal expires in 2021. For seven years NBCSN has been the home of the Premier League, offering incredible coverage never before seen in the U.S., but in recent years it seemed to be on the decline.

posted by rcade to general at 05:08 PM - 1 comment