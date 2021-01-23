NBCSN is Shutting Down by End of 2021: NBCUniversal is winding down the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) by the end of the year, moving its sports such as the Premier League and NASCAR to USA Network and Peacock. The network also has NHL but that deal expires in 2021. For seven years NBCSN has been the home of the Premier League, offering incredible coverage never before seen in the U.S., but in recent years it seemed to be on the decline.
John Ourand of Sports Business Daily predicted this a month ago: "Late in the year " think November or December " NBC will shut down its sports channel and move NHL and EPL programming to USA Network and Peacock. The move is part of a strategy to grow NBC's streaming service, while keeping its big entertainment channel relevant in a cord-cutting world. The move creates a glut of smaller programming " like car shows and dog shows " in the media marketplace."
In the article he also predicted NBC would reach a new six-year deal to keep the EPL, putting more matches on NBC and running others on USA Network and Peacock.
posted by rcade at 05:46 PM on January 22, 2021