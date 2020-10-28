October 26, 2020

Lewis Hamilton Grabs 92nd F1 Win in Portugal: With an absolutely domineering victory -- finishing nearly half a minute ahead of second place finisher Valteri Bottas and having lapped all but a handful of drivers -- Lewis confirmed his place as a GOAT candidate.
posted by billsaysthis to auto racing at 11:38 AM - 1 comment
Hamilton is an amazing driver in that he does a lot of the simple things very well. It sometimes can make a race boring with the fact that if he is in the lead, he rarely loses it.
I have only watched F1 racing for the last 2 years but it has been a joy to watch a master at his craft. I think it would be amazing to see everything he does in the off-season and during a race week to prepare for the race.
posted by prof at 06:46 PM on October 27