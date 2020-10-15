October 13, 2020

Reggie Cannon: "FC Dallas wanted apology for responding to fans": "Every post saying, Let's teach this boy Reggie Cannon a lesson about what true terror is.' All this BS. So, now they're taking added security measures."
posted by billsaysthis to culture at 12:05 PM - 3 comments
Yes, Reggie. By all means, you should apologize to those racists because you chose a non-violent avenue to shine a light on their racism.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:09 AM on October 14
Sad that so many people feel empowered to actively promote racism and hate. No idea what is in it for them.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:34 PM on October 14
I know we try to stay away from politics here but this story is about basic human decency, and the lack thereof.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:05 PM on October 13