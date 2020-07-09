September 06, 2020

Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty: Lewis made a shocking mental error, pitting when the pit lane was closed to clear a car off the track, and lost 30 seconds from his lead, an error compounded when Leclerc's Ferrari crashed into the tire wall and the race was redflagged. Pierre Gasly took advantage of the field opening up and took his first F1 checkered flag.

posted by billsaysthis to auto racing at 01:51 PM - 2 comments