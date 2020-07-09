September 06, 2020

Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty: Lewis made a shocking mental error, pitting when the pit lane was closed to clear a car off the track, and lost 30 seconds from his lead, an error compounded when Leclerc's Ferrari crashed into the tire wall and the race was redflagged. Pierre Gasly took advantage of the field opening up and took his first F1 checkered flag.
posted by billsaysthis to auto racing at 01:51 PM - 2 comments
Monza is a tough track but there seemed to be a lot of unusual mistakes by experienced drivers and teams. Makes me wonder if the compressed schedule of 8 races in 10 weeks has caused some fatigue. * Bottas going backwards at the start * Lewis and Giovinazzo pit stops * Haas, Ferrari, and Red Bull mechanical retirements
Just a thought :)
posted by prof at 10:15 PM on September 06
Possibly even more shocking to me was Velteri Bottas' very poor performance, unable to even make the podium. And given Hamilton's fastest lap bonus point was unable really to make up any ground in the points standing.
posted by billsaysthis at 01:52 PM on September 06