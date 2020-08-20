August 19, 2020

NHL Playoff Pickem Round 1 Scores (in Progress): With two teams advancing to the second round (Lightning over Blue Jackets and Golden Knights over Blackhawks) and some teams getting shutouts or topping 5 goals, the NHL Playoff Pick 'Em has been updated with live scoring for Round 1. Follow the link to see how you're doing so far.
Everybody liked at least one of the Lightning or Golden Knights. I'm still working on the formatting but it should be readable on mobile.
posted by rcade at 06:23 PM on August 19