August 12, 2020

Big Ten nixes fall college football season, eyes spring: Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, including football, amid the coronavirus pandemic with the hopes of playing in the spring.
posted by bender to football at 10:17 AM - 1 comment
The PAC-12 has followed suit. Other major conferences are saying they will still play. I think they will hold out as long as they can but will eventually cancel as well.
posted by bender at 10:19 AM on August 12
posted by bender at 10:19 AM on August 12