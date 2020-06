Novak Djokovic Has Coronavirus After Ill-Advised Tournament: Men's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic organized a charity tennis tournament last week in Zadar at which social distancing wasn't followed, including by the participants who shook hands, embraced and later danced close together at a nightclub. Now Djokovic, several other players and his wife Jelena all have coronavirus. "We were wrong and it was too soon," he said.

posted by rcade to tennis at 05:45 PM - 0 comments