June 18, 2020

Explosive and shocking allegations against junior hockey in newly filed lawsuit: Just three days after a former major junior hockey player alleged that he was forced to do cocaine in a bathroom as a rookie with the Kitchener Rangers in 2016, two former CHL players have launched a class-action lawsuit alleging that players aged 15 to 17 were, “routinely victims to hazing, bullying, physical and verbal harassment, physical assault, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.”

posted by tommytrump to hockey at 07:22 PM - 3 comments