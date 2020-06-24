June 18, 2020

Explosive and shocking allegations against junior hockey in newly filed lawsuit: Just three days after a former major junior hockey player alleged that he was forced to do cocaine in a bathroom as a rookie with the Kitchener Rangers in 2016, two former CHL players have launched a class-action lawsuit alleging that players aged 15 to 17 were, “routinely victims to hazing, bullying, physical and verbal harassment, physical assault, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.”
posted by tommytrump to hockey at 07:22 PM - 3 comments
What the fuck? I mean, there's hazing--picking on the young kids in a almost good-natured way. In and of itself, it's a stupid, but not necessarily damaging, thing. I think I mentioned before, when I played varsity hockey as a freshman, the 3 freshmen on the team were expected to supply the seniors with tape. A low-grade form of bullying, to be sure, but I'm by no means scarred from it.
This is so far beyond the pale that I don't even know how to respond.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:07 PM on June 19
NoMich -- it isn't just DUMB. It isn't about resentment. It's about bodily and mental injury. And, it's criminal: assault, sexual assault.
After what happened at St. Mike's in Toronto a couple of years ago, you'd think this stuff would be OVER.
posted by hexagram at 05:16 PM on June 19
I can't believe that coaches still allow hazing to happen. That shit is just downright dumb and only serves to create resentment.
posted by NoMich at 10:35 AM on June 19