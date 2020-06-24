June 17, 2020

Premier League Returns Today: After three months, the Premier League resumes Wednesday when Aston Villa plays Sheffield United (12:55 p.m. Eastern) and Man City plays Arsenal (3:15 pm). The 92 matches left in the season will be crowdless.
More importantly, YAY!!! 100 days without football is 97 days too many. Can't hardly wait for next Wednesday and clinching the league!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:07 AM on June 17
I didn't even recognize my Fantasy Premier League team any more when I loaded the site this morning. This isn't a bad thing. They're terrible!
Games will have five substitutions and water breaks.
posted by rcade at 12:17 PM on June 17
Small nit: Villa-Sheffield is at 12:55 PM EST.
Thanks for the correction.
posted by rcade at 12:17 PM on June 17
You live by the David Luiz, you die by the David Luiz. This was true when he was at Chelsea but has become massively more so with the Gooners.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:15 AM on June 18
Yet to see any evidence of teams "living" by the David Luiz.
The world's most expensive defender, but not in the way your team was hoping...
posted by owlhouse at 11:46 PM on June 18
I saw a tweet that Luis got a red card once every 160 EPL games with Chelsea and once every 13 EPL games with Arsenal. And gave away a penalty once every 53 games for Chelsea but once every 6.5 games for Arsenal. So whatever he was with Chelsea is like 10-15x worse with Arsenal.
posted by holden at 06:40 PM on June 19
