May 19, 2020

Hockey Is Not for Everyone: You ever fought for your life?
Like, really fought for your life?
In 2005, in a tiny arena in Windsor, Ontario, I fought for my life.
posted by tommytrump to hockey at 05:08 PM - 2 comments
I just don't understand the hazing shit that is so prevalent in sports. People tried to do shit like that in my high school. I told them all to go fuck themselves, but I was able to get away with it in a tiny dirtbag village in northern Michigan, so I can't even fathom how bad the pressure must be to conform to do that in high level sports.
posted by NoMich at 12:41 PM on May 20
I hate this shit, that some people have to go through this. Sport is supposed to be about sport, there are so many platitudes about sport elevating people, bringing out the best in people, and so on, but then we get posts like this and I'm reminded that there is no part of life immune to such idiocy.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:09 PM on May 20