May 12, 2020

An 82-game season? A universal DH? Key takeaways from MLB's 2020 proposal: MLB owners approved a proposal that aims to have Major League Baseball back in early July. Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly plans to present the proposal to players Tuesday.
Going in the wrong direction on the DH, IMO.
posted by beaverboard at 10:17 AM on May 12
Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle tweeted out a number of concerns regarding personnel safety and availability of testing he hoped to be addressed in the proposal.
posted by bender at 09:34 AM on May 12