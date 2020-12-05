May 11, 2020

Coronavirus: No professional sport in England until 1 June at earliest: 'Project Restart': Premier League facing decisive week over season resumption with rumors suggesting a June 12 date, which is also what La Liga hopes for. This is despite Dynamo Dresden's entire squad in isolation just a week before restart, a week ahead of football restarting in Germany.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:46 AM - 1 comment