Uefa asks European Leagues for decision on domestic seasons by 25 May: Germany and England are planning (hoping?) to restart fairly soon while the Netherlands and France have already cancelled the remainder of their seasons. Either way, UEFA wants the results decided based on "sporting merit" in the current season. On the plus side, FIFA may allow up to five subs per team per game for matches that are played.

