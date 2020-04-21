April 19, 2020

Liga MX Owner Wants MLS/Liga MX 'Superleague': Mexico's Liga MX has suspended promotion and relegation for five years and more dramatic changes may be pursued. Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Santos Laguna and Atlas, would like to see a North American "Superleague" formed with MLS. The American league generates more profit than Liga MX, Irarragorri noted. "Their league has been growing in an ordered, slow, but consistent way in all senses: commercially, infrastructure, financial structure, diffusion and on the field," he said.

posted by rcade to soccer at 01:21 PM