April 19, 2020

Liga MX Owner Wants MLS/Liga MX 'Superleague': Mexico's Liga MX has suspended promotion and relegation for five years and more dramatic changes may be pursued. Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Santos Laguna and Atlas, would like to see a North American "Superleague" formed with MLS. The American league generates more profit than Liga MX, Irarragorri noted. "Their league has been growing in an ordered, slow, but consistent way in all senses: commercially, infrastructure, financial structure, diffusion and on the field," he said.
Also, would FIFA allow it?
posted by billsaysthis at 04:19 PM on April 19
New England, Seattle, Vancouver to teams in the south of Mexico, that is some ridiculous travel particularly given the limited use of charter flights. And how many teams will be in the league when there are are ~50 between the two right now?
posted by billsaysthis at 04:18 PM on April 19