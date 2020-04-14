April 13, 2020

Recent Sports Necrology: Over the past day or two the sports world has lost some notable people.
Stirling Moss, passed away at the age of 90. He was one of the legendary racing drivers in what some might call the golden age of racing. Moss competed against the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio (a teammate) when Ferrari, Maserati, and Mercedes ruled.
Moss was nearly indestructible, having broken both legs and suffering spinal injuries in 1960; suffered career-ending injuries in 1962; then falling 3 floors down an elevator shaft. He somehow managed to live to 90.
Tavaris Jackson, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback, was killed in an automobile accident. He was 36.
Finally, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns, has passed away from the effects of Covid-19. She was 58. Our condolences to the Towns family.
posted by Howard_T at 10:55 PM on April 13