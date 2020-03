Nascar Drivers Compete in Virtual Replacements 100 Race: A day after Nascar cancelled today's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Nascar drivers will be competing in the virtual Replacements 100 on iRacing. Drivers include Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Allgaier, and Justin Haley. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. -- 247Sports

posted by rcade to auto racing at 03:05 PM - 0 comments