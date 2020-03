West Ham Exec: Declare Season 'Null and Void': West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said the entire English football season should be declared "null and void" -- the first tactic proposed by a top-flight side all season that could plausibly deny Liverpool its first title in 30 years. Liverpool has 82 points after 29 games and leads second-place Man City by 25. West Ham sits two spots above relegation.

posted by rcade to soccer at 06:24 PM - 0 comments