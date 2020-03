Josef Martinez Tears ACL in Atlanta United Opener: Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, one of the top scorers in the league, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the season opener against Nashville FC. Martinez collided with a Nashville defender in the 63rd minute, returned to the match and went down again four minutes later. He'll need surgery and could miss the entire season.

