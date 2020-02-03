March 01, 2020

This baseball fan and his 116,000 followers are ready to shame the Astros all season: Twitter account is https://twitter.com/AsteriskTour.
posted by billsaysthis to baseball at 08:46 PM - 1 comment
I haven't seen any spring training games, but I assume that once the regular season starts, attendance at Astros away games will be high and there will lots of folks banging on whatever they can find during Astro at bats.
posted by beaverboard at 10:05 PM on March 01
