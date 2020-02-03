February 29, 2020

Players Stop Playing Bundesliga Match Over Abusive Banner: After the visiting Bayern Munich fans unfurled a banner insulting the owner of the host team Hoffenheim, players on both Bundesliga sides spent the last 11 minutes of the match kicking the ball to each other aimlessly instead of playing. The banner unfurled by ultras was directed at Dietmar Hopp and translates to "Hopp is a son of a whore."

posted by rcade to soccer at 04:59 PM - 1 comment