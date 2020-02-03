February 29, 2020

MLS Soccer Begins 25th Season: Major League Soccer marks a quarter century of existence with today's opening day kickoffs. The new season will include 50,000 fans at Nashville SC's first game tonight on Fox, Inter Miami CF's home opener on March 14 against LA Galaxy and the first all-star game pitting the league's best against Liga MX All-Stars. But the big story in these parts is whether Orlando City can end its all-time streak of never making the playoffs.
I don't understand how Leonardo is upright instead of draped over the rows of fans.
posted by rcade at 09:28 AM on March 01
When I was in college in Columbus, I attended several Crew games and always had a fun time. After moving away, I haven't followed them nearly closely enough to consider myself a fan in good standing--partly due to not having them on tv often, though I could make more effort. I am hoping to improve that this season--Crew are off to a good start to the season as I type this. I wouldn't argue that it competes with the European leagues yet, if ever, but MLS has produced a good level of play and some entertaining soccer, and things seem to continue to improve.
As for that Leo DiCaprio tifo (which looks very good), they apply it to a screen that is raised with cables. Here's a video of a different one being raised (where you can also see the edges of the screen), and here's some other examples.
posted by bender at 02:33 PM on March 01
Chicharito was, unsurprisingly to me, pretty meh in his debut. Atlanta are FUBARed after Josef Martinez ripped up his knee. Could be an interesting season after all!
posted by billsaysthis at 08:44 PM on March 01
Jim Mora replied "No comment" when asked about Orlando's chances.
posted by tommytrump at 08:26 AM on March 01