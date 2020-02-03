February 29, 2020

MLS Soccer Begins 25th Season: Major League Soccer marks a quarter century of existence with today's opening day kickoffs. The new season will include 50,000 fans at Nashville SC's first game tonight on Fox, Inter Miami CF's home opener on March 14 against LA Galaxy and the first all-star game pitting the league's best against Liga MX All-Stars. But the big story in these parts is whether Orlando City can end its all-time streak of never making the playoffs.

posted by rcade to soccer at 09:12 AM - 4 comments