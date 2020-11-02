February 10, 2020

Keep your freaking head up: The most interesting and damning details from the unsealed documents in the NHL concussion lawsuit.
An ongoing lawsuit between the NHL and former players has unveiled a treasure trove of unsealed emails and documents between the highest level of NHL executives.
Almost 300 documents from the case were originally published by the Globe & Mail on Tuesday, revealing candid discussions about fighting, concussions and the sport between some of the most notable and powerful names in hockey.
**Man, it sure seems like the dinosaurs were still in charge as late as 2011. "Keep your head up" isn't a panacea when it comes to blind-side runs like the one Beaucheman took at Fischer. Sometimes a pass comes from behind you, like that pass to Fischer. He wasn't skating while staring at the puck, he was looking back toward the passer. The game has definitely become better as players lean that they can field those passes without getting their heads charged at.
**I say all of this as a Scott Stevens fan. He played within the rules--I'm glad the rules have changed.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:08 PM on February 10