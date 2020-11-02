February 10, 2020

Keep your freaking head up: The most interesting and damning details from the unsealed documents in the NHL concussion lawsuit.







An ongoing lawsuit between the NHL and former players has unveiled a treasure trove of unsealed emails and documents between the highest level of NHL executives.





Almost 300 documents from the case were originally published by the Globe & Mail on Tuesday, revealing candid discussions about fighting, concussions and the sport between some of the most notable and powerful names in hockey.

posted by NoMich to hockey at 09:19 AM - 1 comment