December 21, 2019

FIFA President Wants to Play Women's World Cup Every 2 Years: The French federation has proposed playing the Women's World Cup twice as often and has the support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The event expands from 24 to 32 teams in 2023 and is picking the host from bids by Brazil, Japan, Colombia and Australia/New Zealand.

